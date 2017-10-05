Asics to Open Harajuku Flagship

Asics (Kobe, Japan) will open its newest flagship store tomorrow in Tokyo’s Harajuku district. This location at the intersection of Meiji Street and Takeshita Street will be the company’s largest store in the country.

The store features two retail spaces connected by a corridor. One side will house two of the company’s brands, Asics and its outdoor brand Haglöfs. This combination is inspired by the philosophy of Sound Mind Sound Body and features a warm and organic palette, according to SGB Media. The other part of the building will house the company’s sports lifestyle brand AsicsTIGER. This is the first store in the country that will combine all three brands under one roof.

The space will include a new Asics FITNESS LAB, a service providing scientific measurements for female customers as well as a runner’s hub that will also accommodate yoga and Pilates sessions.