Aspinal of London Selects Next Ceo

Aspinal of London (Haslemere, U.K.) will be getting a new ceo in September. Its current ceo, Sarah Rotheram, will return to the beauty sector and will be replaced by Lisa Montague who currently works for Loewe (Madrid). Montague also previously served as chief operating officer for Mulberry (Bath, U.K.).

The company is also looking to expand its products into the Middle East, thanks to an investment founder Iain Burton made by selling a 20 percent stake in the company. According to Retail Gazette, the company is also considering Asia as an option for expansion.