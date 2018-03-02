Bachrach Liquidating All Stores

Bachrach (Los Angles) announced that it will be closing all of its stores, which number 14 across eight states. Great American Group (Los Angeles) and Tiger Group (New York) will oversee the chain’s liquidation sales, which are underway at most stores now.

Details were not immediately available as to when the stores will officially close. However the closures are being attributed, in part, to a change in customer demand as more shoppers choose casual menswear fashions.

The men’s apparel retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 16. It had previously filed and emerged from bankruptcy, during which it closed some stores. At its height, the 140-year-old chain operated 32 stores, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.