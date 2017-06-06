Balenciaga Debuts Uptown Store Design

Balenciaga (Paris) opened a new store in New York at 840 Madison Ave. yesterday. The store is the company’s first in the state to reflect the company’s new store design, which was debuted in its Paris flagship.

Under the artistic direction of Demna Gvasalia, the design features an industrial aesthetic with textured concrete and glass as materials used throughout the space. According to Women’s Wear Daily, aluminum foil-covered conveyor rails hang from the ceiling, and display tables are also crafted from aluminum. Benches in the space feature synthetic leather, and fitting rooms are outfitted with silicone curtains.

The new design replaces the green marble-filled design of the company’s previous store design by Gvasalia’s predecessor, Alexander Wang.