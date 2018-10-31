Banana Republic Teams Up with Cos Bar

San Francisco-based Banana Republic confirmed that it will be launching an in-store pop-up shop with Cos Bar (Los Angeles) in its San Francisco flagship.

The beauty pop-up will kick off on November 8 and will be about one-third the size of a typical Cos Bar store. It will be staffed by Cos Bar employees and will feature a personalization shop as well as a lounge bar.

According to Retail Dive, the move could help drive traffic to Banana Republic stores, which have struggled lately. In addition, Cos Bar has considered opening a shop in the San Francisco area for some time.