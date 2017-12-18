Bankruptcies Accounted for Most of 2017’s Closures

This week Business Insider broke down the full list of retail closures in 2017. The results of their findings point out some retail sectors’ weaknesses in the past year and shed light on which brands have struggled to adapt to the evolving needs of consumers.

A total of 8053 store closures were included in the list, many of which were due to bankruptcies. Radioshack accounted for 1430 store closures and placed first on the list by a long shot over the retailer with the second most closures, Payless, with 808 store closures. The two retailers’ store closings accounted for more than 25 percent of all closings this year.

Directly behind the top two were Ascenta, Walgreens and Rue21, in that order, with 667, 600 and 400 closures, respectively.