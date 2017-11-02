BareMinerals Closing 100 Stores

Shiseido Co. (Tokyo) announced that it will be closing about 100 of its company-owned U.S. BareMinerals stores.

This is almost half of the banner’s 209 brick-and-mortar locations that are currently in operation. Details were not available regarding when the closures would take place.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the closures are being attributed to competition from digital-to-consumer brands and “an ever more fragmented color-cosmetics market.”

The company acquired the brand in 2010 for $1.7 billion. The company emphasized that it is still commited to the BareMinerals brand, as it is the “only brand within the Shiseido Group that is competitive in the growing natural cosmetics market.”