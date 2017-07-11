Barnes and Noble Hires Vp of Stores

Barnes and Noble (New York) has hired a new vp of stores. Carl Hauch will fill the role, effective immediately, and will be responsible for the company’s retail store organization and overseeing its profitability, as well as developing talent, recruitment and driving sales, reports Good e-Reader.

The new appointment comes as the company endeavors to develop its brick-and-mortar bookstores.

Hauch most recently worked at CityMD (New York), where he was chief operating officer. In addition, he has worked for Starbucks (Seattle) and Advance Auto Parts (Roanoke, Vir.).

At Barnes and Noble, he will report directly to CEO Demos Parneros.