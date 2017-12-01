Barnes & Noble Announces Holiday Campaign

Barnes & Noble (New York) announced its first-ever “12 Days of Inspiration” sales event that will take place Dec. 1-12. Each day, the retailer will offer an exclusive deal in stores or online.

It will be pushing its stock of gifts that go beyond books through the curated gift idea promotion.

According to Retail Dive, the push is in an effort to avoid sluggish holiday sales, which was the case last year when stores experienced lower traffic. Part of that dip in traffic is being attributed to the waning demand for grownup coloring books.