Barnes & Noble Names CIO

Barnes & Noble (New York) has named a new chief information officer: Carlos Pochintesta has joined the company from Rag & Bone Holdings (New York), where he also held the title of CIO. He previously worked for Steve Madden (New York), Gucci (Florence, Italy) and Ann Taylor (New York).

Pochintesta fills the role vacated by William Wood when he was promoted last July to the role of Chief Digital Officer.

The company still has not named a CEO, which has been empty since Demos Parneros was ousted in July for allegedly violating company policy, according to Retail Dive.