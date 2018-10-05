Barnes & Noble Opens Concept Store

Barnes & Noble (New York) has debuted a new concept store that it is testing as the bookstore chain looks to reinvent its bookstore model.

The new store is located in Vernon Hills, Ill., and notably features two “book theaters” where customers can explore new books in a 360-degree “experience,” according to Chicago Business Journal.

The 17,400-square-foot store features oak bookshelves and wood grain tile floors. In the children’s section, there is a dedicated Lego (Billund, Denmark) table with bright colors. Elsewhere, the chain has various tables and comfortable chairs where shoppers can lounge as they browse.

This store, which stocks educational toys, games, puzzles and various gifts in addition to books, is one of several concept stores the chain is testing nationwide.