Barneys Announces Immersive Event

Barneys New York (New York) released a statement announcing the second iteration of its immersive in-store entertainment event, thedropLA@barneys, in collaboration with lifestyle and fashion website Highsnobiety. The experiential event will take place June 2-3 at its Beverly Hills, Calif., flagship, and will feature more than 20 exclusive capsule collections, designer appearances and several in-store installations and activations, featuring A-list entertainers.

Some of the fashions debuting at the event include apparel and accessories by Prada, Moschino, Givency, Versace, Rick Owens and more. Celebrity fashion designer Jeremy Scott, of Moschino, will make an appearance at the store June 2, and that same day the store will present a surprise musical performance in partnership with Live Nation.

The weekend will host more than 90 brands and 30 activations across men’s, women’s, kids, beauty and jewelry. Some of the in-store activities, such as fashion-expert panels, will be live-streamed by Highsnobiety and Barneys.