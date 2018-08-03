Barneys Bans Live Animal Use

After coming under fire for using live butterflies at an event last month, Barneys (New York) has pledged not to use any live animals again for any future events or exhibits.

The move comes after the retailer came under fire from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, otherwise known as PETA, criticized the retailer’s Los Angeles event, Drop @ Barneys, which featured live butterflies alongside its fine-jewelry collection.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Barneys said that using animals is not part of the retailer’s strategy and plans to make a donation to the group to emphasize its apology.