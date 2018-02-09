Barneys Closing Manhattan Flagship

Barneys New York (New York) announced that it will be closing one of its flagship stores on February 18. The closing store is located in New York in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and once it closes, the company will continue to operate two other stores elsewhere in Manhattan.

The 10,420-square-foot store opened in 2013 when it was converted from a Co-op unit. At that time, the company retired the Co-op name, rebranding them all as smaller Barneys New York units.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the company also has temporarily closed its Seattle flagship, although that is being attributed to a grease spill in a restaurant above the store. The company expects to reopen the store in the next couple of months, once it is no longer a safety concern.