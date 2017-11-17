Barneys Debuts Whimsical Window Display

Barneys New York (New York) has unveiled its holiday season window display, which offers a different perspective than the typical Christmas scene.

The windows are designed by the Haas Brothers, Nikolai “Niki” and Simon Haas, and were commissioned by the company’s new creative director, Matthew Mazzucca. The windows, themed “Haas for the Holidays,” take a whimsical and vibrant approach to the shopping season.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, they “are staged like wacky, cartoon vignettes that tell a story of positivity, gratitude and inclusivity via heartwarming silliness and humor.” For instance, there is an LGBT-inspired rainbow zebra, as well as a variety of playful, encouraging messages like “Sunbody loves you.” Specifically, the team wanted to address the current political climate, but in a lighthearted way.

“We were saying, ‘What are the holidays about when you really distill it?’” Simon Haas said. “It’s not about snow and jingle bells and all that. It’s about kids and it’s about coming together and being family and loving each other. So we just displayed that the best we could.”