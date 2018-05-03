Barneys Launches Podcast

Barneys New York (New York) has debuted its weekly podcast, “The Barney Podcast,” which features discussions between creatives of various fields with in-house Barneys hosts. Notably, however, the show is not about products.

“We see Barneys as more than just a retailer,” said Tomm Miller, Executive VP of Communications and Marketing. “We’re involved in culture, the arts, entertainment and lifestyle, and that inspires what’s happening in fashion. We get to work with some of the most creative and insightful people in the industry. We thought this would be a good way of sharing stories.”

The company has completed its first season of the podcast, which consists of eight episodes, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Its first episode launched yesterday.

The new media is meant to appeal to younger listeners who are “sophisticated and highly educated,” which Miller says fits in line with its current Barneys customer.