Barneys to Open at Bal Harbour Shops in 2023

Barneys New York (New York) has signed a long-term lease for an upcoming store in Miami’s upscale Bal Harbour Shops, a move that has been speculated for years, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The addition of the 53,000-square-foot, three-level store required several years of negotiations with the Bal Harbour city council, which greenlit the shopping center’s expansion to include the retailer. Barneys says the store will be located on the center’s southwest end and will include a Freds restaurant as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

The entirety of the Bal Harbour Shops expansion will add 350,000 square feet, estimated to cost $400 billion, and will be completed in 2023, when Barneys will debut. Talks of bringing Barneys into the shopping center reportedly date back to the ’70s, shortly after the shops were built in 1965.