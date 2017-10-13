Barneys Plans Experiential Shopping Event

Barneys New York (New York) will launch a two-day experiential shopping event later this month that will feature 30 exclusive capsule collection and product “drops.”

Dubbed “thedrop@barneys,” the event will take place on Oct. 28 and 29 at its Madison Avenue flagship in New York and will include designer appearances and special, in-store programs including food and music.

For instance, there will be a T-shirt bar with 25 exclusive graphic T-shirt styles from top brands, a customized sneaker bar and tattoos and piercings from renowned artists. There will also be designer panels speaking on a variety of topics, which will also be able to be streamed online, according to a press release.

This is the first time the company has hosted an event like this.