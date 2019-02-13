Barneys Plans Luxury Cannabis Shop

Barneys (New York) announced that it will open a luxury cannabis lifestyle and wellness shop called The High End. The shop will open next month in the retailer’s Beverly Hills flagship in Los Angeles on its fifth floor.

The retailer is partnering with upscale cannabis company Beboe (Los Angeles) on the shop, which, according to a press release, makes Barneys the first major retailer to make a move into this industry.

The store will feature a variety of home and beauty products, jewelry and accessories, including rolling papers, lighters, ashtrays and custom-made glass pipes. It will also stock a selection of vintage accessories for sale.