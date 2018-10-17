Barneys Unveils Renovated 9th Floor

New York-based Barneys New York is launching new home and children’s departments: Barneys Home and Barneys Kids. The new sections opened in its New York flagship on Madison Avenue yesterday on its newly renovated ninth floor.

Barneys Home features new home brands and categories, while the new Barneys Kids department includes an enhanced kids clothing and shoe section, according to a press release. To celebrate the finished renovation, the company has partnered with interior designer Ryan Korban, who will curate a pop-up installation on the floor that features a variety of his designs and forthcoming furniture line.

The in-store areas were previously referred to as Chelsea Passage, which included both home and children’s products.