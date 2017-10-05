Barrie Unveils Paris Flagship

Cashmere knitwear company Barrie (Hawick, U.K.) has opened a new store in Paris that unveils a new retail design.

The 650-square-foot store’s design scheme reflects the brand’s Scottish roots with materials — such as oak, slate and concrete — that are meant to reflect the Scottish landscape, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The store also features geometric shapes and pared-back furniture as a way to modernize those traditional looks.

In conjunction with the opening, the company teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld to photograph eight products from the brand’s spring collection and also is collaborating with Maison Lesage (Paris) on a capsule of three, hand-embroidered sweaters that available exclusively from the flagship.