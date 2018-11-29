Baskin-Robbins Unveils New Design

Baskin-Robbins (Canton, Mass.) unveiled a new store concept Wednesday, Nov. 28, in Fresno, Calif., which will act as a model for new stores, as well as store updates. Between six and 10 stores will receive the new design in 2019.

The concept, dubbed “Moments,” is meant to provide a more “premium” showcase of the brand’s ice creams, particularly by spotlighting its classic 32 flavors in a new way, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. This was the first design reboot since the company unveiled its Flavors 1.0 design in 2013, which aimed at making stores more inviting and engaging.

This new store also introduces a new concept of “handheld indulgent snacks” like chocolate-dipped bananas and smoothie bars, as well as upgraded decor with more modern fixtures and artwork reflective of its local community, including a wall mural featuring local landmarks and parks.