Bass Pro Finalizes Cabela's Acquisition

Bass Pro Shops (Springfield, Mo.) has officially finalized its acquisition of Cabela’s (Sidney, Neb.) in a $4 billion deal.

Bass Pro said that it plans to keep some operations at Cabela’s headquarters, though redundant jobs will likely be consolidated at Bass Pro’s headquarters. The company also intends, at least for now, to keep operating and promoting Cabela’s stores under that banner.

The deal was originally announced about a year ago after an activist investor urged Cabela’s to consider a sale. As a part of the deal, Cabela’s credit-card unit has also been sold to Capital One (McLean, Va.), reports Crain’s Detroit Business.