BCBG Reaches Acquisition Deal

BCBG Max Azria (Vernon, Calif.) announced that two companies have agreed to buy most of the bankrupt retailer’s assets through a Chapter 11 restructuring plan.

Marquee Brands (New York) will acquire the brand’s intellectual property and Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. (Hong Kong) will acquire certain assets associated with the operation of the BCBG business. Global Brands Group is part of a business that already has a licensing agreement with many BCBG brands, and it plans to market, promote sell and distribute BCBG-branded products, as well as operate some retail stores and some of the brands’ e-commerce platforms.

The deals are expected to close by July 31 for undisclosed amounts, reports Retail Dive.