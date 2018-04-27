Bealls to Debut Home Décor Chain

Bealls Inc. (Bradenton, Fla.) announced that it will be launching a new chain of home decor stores. Its debut store, Home Centric, will open on May 3 in Cary, N.C.

The company began testing the concept within some of its Bealls Outlet stores in Florida and found it successful enough to move forward with launching the standalone stores.

The company plans to open five of these free-standing stores over the next year, with upcoming locations slated for Germantown, Tenn., and Fort Myers, Fla. According to Herald-Tribune, the company selected Cary for its first store due to the area’s family-focused community.

The stores will average about 15,000 square feet, which is about half the size of a typical Bealls outlet.