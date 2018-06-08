Bed Bath and Beyond Changes Executive Team

Bed Bath and Beyond (Union, N.J.) has made a number of changes in its executive team as the retailer seeks “ongoing business transformation,” according to Retail Leader.

First, the company has named Eugene Castagna as President and Chief Operating Officer. He has been with the company since 1994, having served in various roles including Chief Financial Offer and Treasurer.

Next, Susan Lattmann has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. She has been with the company since 1996 and has also previously served in CFO and Treasurer roles.

The company named Robyn D’Elia as its current CFO and Treasurer. She has also been with the company since 1996 and was most recently VP Finance.