Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Cincinnati E-Commerce Facility

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Union, N.J.) announced yesterday that it would be expanding its operations with a dedicated e-commerce facility based in Monroe, Ohio, a Greater Cincinnati suburb.

The retailer will receive an estimated $3.675 million in job creation tax credits, as a result of bringing about 900 full-time positions to the area. The site is estimated to generate $26,550,000 in new annual payroll, reports the Cincinnati Business Courier, which will be in place by 2022.

The $33 million facility will sit on 62 acres off of the town’s Salzman Road and is expected to encompass 827,080 square feet. Bed Bath & Beyond is required to maintain operations at the site for at least 13 years, as stated in its tax credit agreement. The retailer has seven locations in the Cincinnati region.