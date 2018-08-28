Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Cincinnati E-Commerce Facility

Retailer will bring 900 full-time jobs to the area
Posted August 28, 2018

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Union, N.J.) announced yesterday that it would be expanding its operations with a dedicated e-commerce facility based in Monroe, Ohio, a Greater Cincinnati suburb.

The retailer will receive an estimated $3.675 million in job creation tax credits, as a result of bringing about 900 full-time positions to the area. The site is estimated to generate $26,550,000 in new annual payroll, reports the Cincinnati Business Courier, which will be in place by 2022.

The $33 million facility will sit on 62 acres off of the town’s Salzman Road and is expected to encompass 827,080 square feet. Bed Bath & Beyond is required to maintain operations at the site for at least 13 years, as stated in its tax credit agreement. The retailer has seven locations in the Cincinnati region.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.