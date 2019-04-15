Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close 40 stores

During a fourth-quarter earnings call last week, Bed, Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) announced it will open 15 new stores in 2019, and will close approximately 40 existing stores, according to CBS.

“We expect to open approximately 15 new stores in fiscal 2019. This will be offset by a minimum of approximately 40 stores we expect to close,” Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief financial officer and treasurer, Robyn D’Elia, said during Wednesday’s call.

D’Elia warned more stores could close warned that the number of stores could grow “unless we are able to negotiate more favorable lease terms with our landlords.”