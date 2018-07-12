Bed Bath & Beyond Could Close 40 Stores

Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) could close up to 40 stores if it is not able to renegotiate favorable lease terms with landlords.

Those closures would take place in fiscal 2018 if the negotiations do not pan out, but the company did not identify which stores are slated to undergo negotiations or are the chopping block for potential closure.

However, the company, which also operates Buy Buy Baby and Cost Plus World Market, has plans to open 20 stores under those banners, according to Dayton Daily News.