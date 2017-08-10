Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts 800 Jobs

Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) announced that it will cut about 800 jobs at its stores throughout the country. The eliminated jobs will affect about half of its stores (including about a dozen BuyBuy Baby stores) and will affect department and assistant store manager positions.

The cuts are part of a restructuring effort that is estimated to save the company about $16 million by simplifying the store management structure. No further cuts are expected once these go into effect.

According to New Jersey Advance Media, the company’s CEO Steven Temares said, "The actions taken today to accelerate the realignment of our store management will allow us to better support our customer-focused initiatives as well as support our omnichannel growth, while driving operational excellence.”