Bed, Bath & Beyond Launches Private-Label Brands

Bed, Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) plans to launch concepts through nearly 40 stores that it has identified as working labs, where it will test new assortments, visual merchandising options and different in-store experience ideas.

The company also will be debuting six private label home decor lines. The first, Bee & Willow, is a modern farmhouse and cottage furnishings brand that is already being offered in stores and online.

According to Retail Dive, the company also plans to close about 40 stores and open 20 new ones this year across its various banners, which also include Buybuy Baby and Cost Plus World Market.