A Bedside Chat on Architecting Immersive Retail Experiences

Online and physical storefronts clearly have their unique benefits: Online stores allow customers to readily learn more and dive into the details of a product, while tangible store environments possess the benefit of touch and feel that online can’t quite grasp. In her session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Gonzalez shared how, with the integration of technology, customers can now have both of these assets at their fingertips. Immersive technology integration can bring a product to life right before the customers’ eyes making it easier for them to visualize and understand intricate product features, giving them more confidence to purchase.

