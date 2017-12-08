Belk Expands Limited Merchandise

Belk (Charlotte, N.C.) announced that it will expand the number of products from The Limited that it sells in stores and online.

Currently, the retailer offers the brand’s merchandise in 150 stores; next year, that will increase to 224. It also will debut The Limited denim collection later this month and add petite and tall products in February.

This follows the purchase of the brand by Belk’s parent company, Sycamore Partners (New York), earlier this year for $25.8 million in cash after it filed for bankruptcy in January. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Belk is now the exclusive distributor for The Limited and has been selling Limited products since October.