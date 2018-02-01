Benetton Founder Rejoins Team

Benetton Group (Treviso, Italy) has named co-founder Luciano Benetton executive vp. Benetton originally retired from the company in April 2012 but is now returning to help revive the business.

He succeeds Francesco Gori, who will move to another company under the Benetton umbrella, Edizione Srl. Gori was in the position since May 2016.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Benetton said, “I am back as representative of the family, flanked by good managers, but the time of the managers is over.”

The company has seen years of declining sales, with revenues falling 15.4 percent in 2016. Benetton expects that it will take at least a year to see results of changes he intends to make to improve production, distribution and communication.