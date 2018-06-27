Bergdorf Goodman Names New President

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) announced that it has hired Darcy Penick to the role of President over its Bergdorf Goodman brand, effective September 4.

Penick will join the company from Shopbop (New York), where she has been Chief Executive Officer since 2016.

In her new role, she will oversee the entire Bergdorf Goodman brand, including its online enterprise and its two New York locations. According to a press release, this appointment comes as a part of the company’s goal to accelerate its digital transformation.

Penick first began her retail career at Neiman Marcus in 2000 and worked in various roles throughout the company (including at Bergdorf Goodman) until she joined Saks (New York) in 2006. She then joined Shopbop in 2009.