Bershka Debuts US Pop-Up Shop

Bershka (Arteixo, Spain) has made its bricks-and-mortar debut in the United States for the first time in a New York pop-up shop that will be open through the end of the year.

Located in New York’s SoHo district, the two-story, 8180-square-foot pop-up shop will feature all of the brand’s fall and winter collections including its sports line, Start Moving.

The store has been designed to be eco-friendly and reflects the brand’s concert-inspired store design format, Stage. According to a press release, this format is an industrial aesthetic with truss scaffolding that runs the perimeter and from which lighting, speakers and some screens are hung.

Bershka is the youth banner from the Inditex Group (Arteixo, Spain), which also owns Zara.