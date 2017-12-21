Bershka Promotes New Ceo

Inditex (Arteixo, Spain) has named a new chief executive officer over its Bershka banner: Antonio Flórez replaces Marco Agnolin, who left the company this week to assume the ceo role at Diesel (Breganze, Italy).

Flórez has worked for the Inditex in such roles as the commercial manager of Zara in Europe and, most recently, its company director in Italy. As Flórez assumes ceo, his previous position will be filled by Lorenzo Marcheselli, who was serving as commercial director of Zara in Europe.

According to Retail Gazette, Bershka is Inditex’s second-largest banner after Zara.