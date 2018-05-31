Best Buy Explores Healthcare Field

The company is testing opportunities to expand in the senior-citizen healthcare field
Posted May 31, 2018

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) is looking to expand business by focusing more efforts on developing products and services aimed at older Americans.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joy shared in an earnings call that the company is exploring efforts within this space, having already developed products for seniors including specially designed phones and medical alert systems.

To that end, the retailer is now testing a service called Assured Living that is intended to use technology to help older adults stay healthy while at home, and, consequently, allow them to stay in their homes for longer, according to MedCity News.

 

