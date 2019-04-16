Best Buy Names New CEO

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) has named its first female CEO, according to CNBC.com. Chief financial officer and strategic transformation officer Corie Barry will assume the role June 11. Current board chairman and CEO Hubert Joly will move to executive chairman of the board, a newly created position.

“Corie has played a critical role in developing and executing the proven growth strategy in place today, and I am confident she has the vision, skills, experience and leadership capabilities necessary to be our CEO,” said Joly.

Joly joined Best Buy in 2012 and was charged with the retailer’s turnaround about two years ago and has helped the company achieve same-store sales growth for the past eight quarters.