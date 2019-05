Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) will open eight new stores in Mexico, bring the total number of stores to 42, according to Mexico News Daily.

Best Buy Mexico CEO Fernando Silva said the retailer is “very committed to Mexico, we have grown a lot in the 10 years we have been in the country, we are going to have over 40 stores.”

Five of the stores will open in cities that are new markets for the retailer in Mexico.