Best Buy Partners With Dyson

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) will create "Dyson Demo Experience" spaces in 90 of its stores, featuring Dyson (Malmesbury, U.K.) products.

The demo spaces will range from 40 square feet to 400 square feet, according to Retail Dive. The select stores will also have in-store experts to help customers with how products work and which products are best for their needs.

“Dyson is a technology brand and the innovation they put into their products needs to be seen to be believed. It’s important for customers to see it, touch it, try it, and ask questions about it,” said Kevin Balon, senior vp of appliances at Best Buy.