Best Buy Promises Workers up to $1K Bonuses

Electronics and appliance retailer Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) said Friday that it will pay more than 100,000 of its workers one-time bonuses: $1000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-timers. The retailer credits the recent federal tax overhaul for its move to issue bonuses.

Full-time salaried employees already on a bonus plan will not receive an additional bonus, said the company’s spokesman Jeff Shelman to USA Today.

Best Buy isn’t the only retailer handing out bonuses to workers in wake of corporate tax cuts. Walmart, Starbucks and Disney have also recently elected to incorporate bonuses and raise wages.