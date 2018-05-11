Best Buy Rebrands

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) has released its new branding campaign, which is being called “Best Buy 2020.” The rebranding includes an updated corporate logo, which is the first time the company has tweaked its logo in nearly 30 years.

The new logo separates the letters of the store name from its iconic yellow sales tag image, as a way to reflect the company’s omnichannel presence that extends to e-commerce as well as brick-and-mortar retail.

The campaign also includes a new media campaign with television commercials, which will bow this weekend.

According to Media Play News, the moves are in an effort “to remain relevant in the e-commerce (read: Amazon (Seattle)) era.”