Best Buy Responds to Price-Gouging Claim

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) has responded to claims that one of its Houston stores was over-pricing packs of water bottles as Hurricane Harvey approached.

The packs in question were priced at $42, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The retailer explained that an employee mistakenly used the per-bottle price when marking up the pack.

"As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We're sorry and it won't happen again," said a company spokesperson.

Best Buy’s 30 stores in Houson have been closed since Monday.