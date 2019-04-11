Bezos Challenges Competitors to Beat Amazon’s Minimum Wage

Jeff Bezos, the CEO and Founder of Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), recently challenged rivals in the company’s annual shareholders letter to outdo Amazon’s current $15 minimum wage. The company moved to that amount at the end of last year, reports The Verge.

“Today I challenge our top retail competitors (you know who you are!) to match our employee benefits and our $15 minimum wage … Do it! Better yet, go to $16 and throw the gauntlet back at us. It’s a kind of competition that will benefit everyone,” he reportedly wrote.

This June, Target is planning to increase its hourly minimum wage to $14 from $12 and aims to move to $15 by the end of 2020, according to The Verge. Costco also recently increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour in March.