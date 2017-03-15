Big Lots Fires Chief Customer Officer

Big Lots (Columbus, Ohio) has fired its chief customer officer, Andrew Stein, reports The Columbus Dispatch. While no details were given regarding the reason behind his dismissal, his last day in the office was last Friday.

Stein joined the company in October 2013 and was in charge of its marketing, advertising and brand development. To that end, he launched notable campaigns such as “Nailing This” and a holiday ad starring “America’s Got Talent” finalist Deanna DellaCioppa, who sang the title song.

Before joining Big Lots, Stein also worked at K-Mart (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) as a marketing executive. There, he produced the “Ship My Pants” campaign, which went viral on YouTube.