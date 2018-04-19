Big Lots Looks for New CEO

Big Lots (Columbus, Ohio) announced that its Chief Executive Officer David Campisi is retiring.

The company has begun looking for his replacement. Until a new CEO is found, Lisa Bachmann and Timothy Johnson will work with the company’s Executive Leadership team and Board of Directors to carry out his duties. Bachmann is Executive VP, Chief Merchandising and Operating Officer, and Johnson is the company’s Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Campisi has been CEO at the company for five years but has been on a leave of absence for medical reasons since December. His retirement will allow him to focus fully on his health as well as on community service, according to Retail Dive.