Birchbox Opens Pop-Ups Inside Walgreens Stores

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens Boots Alliance has teamed up with online beauty subscription box provider Birchbox (New York) to open pop-up stores inside 11 Walgreens stores as a part of a pilot program.

The stores are now open inside select Walgreens stores and range in size from 400 square feet to 1000 square feet in size. They are designed to look like mini-Birchbox stores and stock products that have become the company’s most popular offerings.

According to Business Insider, the pop-ups feature warm lighting, bright colors and framed Bircbhboxes. The section features its own separate cash register for checkout and has multiple makeup stations throughout.