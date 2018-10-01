Birkenstock Opens U.S. Flagship

Birkenstock (Neustadt, Germany) announced today that it has opened its first company-owned U.S. store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, its 47th store worldwide.

The site, at 120 Spring St., between Greene and Mercer Streets, celebrates the brand’s 50 years of distribution in the U.S., highlighting both its heritage in German shoemaking and its contemporary collaborations with fashion designer Rick Owens and luxury Italian department store 10 Corso Como. Women’s, men’s and children’s products, in addition to shoes, boots, socks, bags, belts and the brand’s new skincare line, Birkenstock Natural, are all on display.

The store is housed in a historic building and features a bright and “naturally comfortable” design with interior finishes like cork and leather that recall its shoe materials. The location includes an open atrium with a second-floor lounge area for special projects and collaborations.