The Birth of Bunulu: Successfully Launching a New Brand in a New Market

When Beall’s department store wanted to launch a new brand to coincide with its 100-year anniversary, Bunulu was born. Striving to embody its connection with water, Bunulu (the Australian aboriginal word for “place of water”) represents an outdoor coastal lifestyle. In their session at VMSD’s 2016 International Retail Design Conference, Daniel Montaño, Creative Director, Little, and James Farnell, Creative Director, Brand Experience Studio, Little, explored the unique backstory behind the launch of this new brand – from conception and research to focus groups, design and visual merchandising strategy. Attendees learned to navigate their research and what to filter out, how to patent a brand name and how to drive storytelling through an immersive experience.

For information about the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Sept. 5-8, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, please visit irdconline.com.